12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares rose 207.71% to $11.97 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $11.06. The company's market cap stands at $297.9 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock rose 12.14% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock rose 10.34% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock rose 8.96% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares rose 7.98% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.
Losers
- Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ:MAGS) shares declined by 19.78% to $4.34 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.4 million.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares declined by 17.84% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares decreased by 9.86% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 7.87% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 7.57% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares fell 5.52% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
