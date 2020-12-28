12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares rose 43.74% to $2.53 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.9 million.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares rose 21.67% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $389.9 million.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) stock rose 19.12% to $27.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares rose 16.32% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock moved upwards by 16.08% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) shares increased by 11.14% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.4 million.
Losers
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares declined by 29.73% to $17.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares fell 9.77% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $228.2 million.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock fell 6.98% to $16.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
- Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) stock decreased by 5.07% to $14.8.
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) stock fell 4.98% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares decreased by 4.75% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
