Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock moved upwards by 10.79% to $5.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $801.6 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares increased by 9.29% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.0 million.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock rose 9.26% to $11.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 8.33% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.0 million.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock rose 8.06% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 6.61% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock declined by 10.67% to $10.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 6.22% to $9.66.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock declined by 4.05% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BWEN + FCEL)

40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Will FuelCell Stock Reach $20 By 2022?
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.