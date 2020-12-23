9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock moved upwards by 10.79% to $5.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $801.6 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares increased by 9.29% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.0 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock rose 9.26% to $11.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 8.33% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.0 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock rose 8.06% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 6.61% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
Losers
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock declined by 10.67% to $10.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 6.22% to $9.66.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock declined by 4.05% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
