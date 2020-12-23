12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares increased by 22.21% to $81.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 billion.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock rose 19.12% to $32.33. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) stock increased by 17.14% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.2 million.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock increased by 13.93% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.7 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock moved upwards by 7.09% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares rose 6.83% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
Losers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock declined by 12.04% to $0.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock fell 5.13% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares declined by 4.65% to $46.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock declined by 4.18% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $107.2 million.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares declined by 3.4% to $19.9. The company's market cap stands at $283.6 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares declined by 3.38% to $127.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 billion.
