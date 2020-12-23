12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock moved upwards by 143.41% to $1.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.5 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock rose 50.85% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) stock increased by 33.21% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock rose 22.31% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.0 million.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock rose 22.04% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares moved upwards by 21.9% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
Losers
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares fell 22.39% to $2.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock declined by 10.08% to $8.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.2 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares fell 8.48% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.6 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock decreased by 6.2% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock decreased by 5.77% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares fell 5.41% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers