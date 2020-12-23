12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares increased by 40.51% to $3.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.4 million.
- nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock rose 11.29% to $38.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares moved upwards by 7.09% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares rose 6.74% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
Losers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock decreased by 8.07% to $57.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 5.94% to $8.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 3.58% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock fell 2.66% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.2 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock declined by 2.09% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.7 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock fell 1.97% to $325.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers