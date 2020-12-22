11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares rose 23.76% to $2.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.9 million.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares increased by 13.63% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $817.7 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares increased by 9.73% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock increased by 9.57% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares increased by 6.73% to $14.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.7 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock increased by 5.07% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
Losers
- Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) stock decreased by 7.48% to $3.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.3 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares decreased by 3.67% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) stock decreased by 2.61% to $38.87. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares declined by 2.3% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares fell 2.11% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
