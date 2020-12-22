12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock rose 35.81% to $17.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $749.2 million.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares increased by 13.46% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.5 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock rose 12.98% to $107.22. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 billion.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock rose 9.7% to $158.4. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 billion.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares moved upwards by 7.95% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares rose 6.21% to $27.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
Losers
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock fell 14.36% to $1.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares decreased by 9.64% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock decreased by 5.31% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares decreased by 4.61% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $121.7 million.
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) stock declined by 4.47% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.3 million.
- Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares decreased by 3.79% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.
