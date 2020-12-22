12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock rose 17.92% to $2.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares rose 13.24% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.3 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 11.73% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock increased by 11.05% to $21.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $573.8 million.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock increased by 10.9% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock moved upwards by 8.92% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $653.5 million.
Losers
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock decreased by 51.83% to $1.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock fell 15.75% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares fell 13.1% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares decreased by 10.48% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $163.9 million.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock declined by 9.16% to $7.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares decreased by 8.34% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $330.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers