Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 8:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock rose 17.92% to $2.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares rose 13.24% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.3 million.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 11.73% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock increased by 11.05% to $21.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $573.8 million.
  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock increased by 10.9% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock moved upwards by 8.92% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $653.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock decreased by 51.83% to $1.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
  • Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock fell 15.75% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares fell 13.1% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares decreased by 10.48% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $163.9 million.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock declined by 9.16% to $7.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares decreased by 8.34% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $330.4 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BCRX + ANIX)

10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Anixa, Liminal And More Are Trading Higher Today
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast Releases Mixed Data, MediWound Jumps On Distribution Deal, Kezar Life Sciences Rallies On Index Inclusion, Opiant Gets BARA Funding
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.