12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares increased by 84.95% to $5.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $682.7 million.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 15.07% to $6.64. The company's market cap stands at $972.1 million.
  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares moved upwards by 13.7% to $56.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock increased by 11.22% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.1 million.
  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 10.43% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $808.1 million.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock moved upwards by 8.81% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $241.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 7.55% to $2.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) stock declined by 6.5% to $6.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 4.1% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
  • Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) stock fell 2.66% to $53.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares declined by 2.55% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock declined by 2.02% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.7 million.

 

 

 

