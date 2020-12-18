12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock moved upwards by 11.19% to $1.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares moved upwards by 4.88% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.7 million.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) stock moved upwards by 3.65% to $11.9. The company's market cap stands at $320.8 million.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares moved upwards by 3.63% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $806.3 million.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock rose 3.57% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares decreased by 3.97% to $27.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock fell 3.27% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock decreased by 2.94% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares declined by 2.77% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 2.49% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock declined by 1.94% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
