12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock moved upwards by 11.19% to $1.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares moved upwards by 4.88% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.7 million.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) stock moved upwards by 3.65% to $11.9. The company's market cap stands at $320.8 million.
  • trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares moved upwards by 3.63% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $806.3 million.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock rose 3.57% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares decreased by 3.97% to $27.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock fell 3.27% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock decreased by 2.94% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares declined by 2.77% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 2.49% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock declined by 1.94% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.

 

 

 

