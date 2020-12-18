12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock rose 65.2% to $4.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.7 million.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares moved upwards by 46.83% to $6.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock moved upwards by 37.1% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.2 million.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares increased by 24.47% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $348.7 million.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares moved upwards by 21.1% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.4 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares rose 20.84% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.
Losers
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares declined by 8.71% to $0.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock decreased by 7.27% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $193.5 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares decreased by 6.14% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $176.4 million.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock fell 6.01% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) shares fell 4.43% to $22.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares fell 4.43% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
