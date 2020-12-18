12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $1.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.
- Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares rose 6.94% to $5.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.6 million.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ:RADA) stock increased by 6.85% to $9.35. The company's market cap stands at $407.7 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares rose 6.19% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.3 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares increased by 5.74% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock rose 5.19% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
Losers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 10.59% to $22.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) stock decreased by 9.86% to $11.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock declined by 5.01% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares fell 3.09% to $283.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares declined by 2.86% to $18.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) stock declined by 2.09% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
