12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares moved upwards by 39.87% to $0.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.
- ALJ Regional Holdings (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock moved upwards by 15.96% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock rose 10.34% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $212.2 million.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares rose 7.22% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock increased by 6.13% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock rose 5.01% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock decreased by 15.87% to $5.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares fell 8.85% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 8.08% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 4.28% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock fell 3.27% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares declined by 3.03% to $8.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers