11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock moved upwards by 195.08% to $18.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.5 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares increased by 31.03% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares rose 16.41% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock increased by 6.0% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.6 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock rose 5.06% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $105.2 million.
Losers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock decreased by 12.15% to $1.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock fell 5.05% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock fell 4.75% to $18.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.3 million.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares decreased by 4.3% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock fell 3.04% to $30.65. The company's market cap stands at $989.7 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock declined by 2.58% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
