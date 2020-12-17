Market Overview

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2020 9:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock moved upwards by 195.08% to $18.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.5 million.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares increased by 31.03% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares rose 16.41% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock increased by 6.0% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.6 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock rose 5.06% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $105.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock decreased by 12.15% to $1.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock fell 5.05% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock fell 4.75% to $18.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.3 million.
  • Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares decreased by 4.3% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock fell 3.04% to $30.65. The company's market cap stands at $989.7 million.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock declined by 2.58% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

 

