11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) stock increased by 10.29% to $7.39 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.5 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares rose 6.34% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares increased by 6.04% to $345.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 billion.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares increased by 5.22% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $120.7 million.
- WPP (NYSE:WPP) stock increased by 4.79% to $55.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
Losers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock fell 21.95% to $2.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares decreased by 4.72% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock fell 3.21% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $645.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares declined by 3.18% to $17.53. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 billion.
- Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) stock declined by 2.62% to $17.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 billion.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares decreased by 2.52% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $106.3 million.
