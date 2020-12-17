12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares rose 49.4% to $1.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares rose 36.23% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock increased by 30.24% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares increased by 15.41% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $432.1 million.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) stock rose 13.67% to $28.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) stock increased by 12.3% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $154.8 million.
Losers
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares fell 17.33% to $6.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares fell 10.53% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.1 million.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock decreased by 9.95% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.1 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares declined by 9.64% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell 8.52% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock fell 8.4% to $9.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
