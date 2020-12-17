12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 17.13% to $9.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $613.4 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 15.8% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock rose 8.42% to $44.52. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares rose 8.38% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.2 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock increased by 8.27% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares rose 7.72% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.7 million.
Losers
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares decreased by 31.75% to $9.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $749.5 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 5.44% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock declined by 5.34% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock decreased by 3.48% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $385.3 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares decreased by 3.23% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.4 million.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares declined by 3.17% to $76.44. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
Posted-In: Information Technology StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers