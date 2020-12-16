10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock moved upwards by 8.89% to $2.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock increased by 7.95% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $135.6 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares increased by 7.9% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.6 million.
- Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares increased by 6.68% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $580.8 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock rose 5.18% to $12.99. The company's market cap stands at $155.3 million.
Losers
- Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) stock decreased by 7.44% to $11.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares declined by 5.11% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.6 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock decreased by 2.51% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 1.96% to $8.02. The company's market cap stands at $430.8 million.
