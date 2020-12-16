12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares rose 24.01% to $2.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares moved upwards by 12.82% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 12.24% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $184.8 million.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $17.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock rose 5.75% to $25.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares declined by 13.64% to $1.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares fell 6.8% to $51.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock decreased by 3.99% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $460.7 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares fell 3.21% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock fell 3.21% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock declined by 2.86% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $209.7 million.
