12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares increased by 60.49% to $2.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares increased by 41.54% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $194.8 million.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares moved upwards by 41.02% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares increased by 26.68% to $9.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares moved upwards by 18.95% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $146.1 million.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock rose 17.63% to $9.47. The company's market cap stands at $218.9 million.
Losers
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) shares fell 36.73% to $3.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $145.8 million.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock declined by 31.99% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares decreased by 22.93% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock decreased by 15.28% to $101.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock decreased by 13.0% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock declined by 12.88% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
