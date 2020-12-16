Market Overview

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares increased by 60.49% to $2.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
  • Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares increased by 41.54% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $194.8 million.
  • Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares moved upwards by 41.02% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares increased by 26.68% to $9.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares moved upwards by 18.95% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $146.1 million.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock rose 17.63% to $9.47. The company's market cap stands at $218.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) shares fell 36.73% to $3.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $145.8 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock declined by 31.99% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 million.
  • BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares decreased by 22.93% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock decreased by 15.28% to $101.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock decreased by 13.0% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock declined by 12.88% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

 

 

 

