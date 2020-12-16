12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares moved upwards by 15.52% to $2.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock rose 11.47% to $13.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock moved upwards by 5.53% to $8.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.7 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 5.45% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock increased by 5.29% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares rose 4.65% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.0 million.
Losers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares decreased by 7.75% to $2.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock decreased by 6.81% to $14.8. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock declined by 6.18% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $578.3 million.
- Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ:MAGS) shares fell 3.66% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $109.9 million.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock decreased by 3.31% to $14.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock fell 2.74% to $5.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.4 million.
