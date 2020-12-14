11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) shares increased by 12.5% to $13.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares moved upwards by 5.94% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $675.0 million.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) shares rose 5.81% to $37.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares increased by 5.47% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.
Losers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 15.58% to $27.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares declined by 4.19% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock declined by 3.73% to $46.5.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock fell 3.48% to $2.22.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock fell 3.34% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock fell 2.3% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
