11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) shares moved upwards by 7.58% to $3.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares increased by 7.31% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $873.8 million.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $23.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.2 million.
  • CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) stock increased by 5.45% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares rose 5.26% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares moved upwards by 5.24% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $804.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares fell 15.37% to $2.92 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.9 million.
  • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) stock decreased by 4.7% to $43.26. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 billion.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares declined by 4.47% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.0 million.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares declined by 3.93% to $27.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock fell 2.83% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

 

 

 

