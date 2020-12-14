12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 18.42% to $3.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares moved upwards by 15.59% to $15.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares increased by 13.25% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.9 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock moved upwards by 11.08% to $9.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $649.6 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock rose 10.34% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock rose 8.22% to $24.34. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion.
Losers
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) stock fell 15.08% to $20.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares fell 7.56% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) stock fell 4.89% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares fell 4.34% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares decreased by 3.39% to $27.4. The company's market cap stands at $917.7 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares fell 2.71% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $178.0 million.
