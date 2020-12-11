10 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock rose 13.77% to $1.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock moved upwards by 5.13% to $12.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.6 million.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares increased by 4.07% to $7.4.
Losers
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares fell 11.5% to $3.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares decreased by 7.2% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares fell 6.68% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock declined by 6.3% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 6.26% to $5.55.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock decreased by 6.12% to $32.08.
