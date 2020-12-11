10 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) stock increased by 29.11% to $0.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million.
- Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) shares rose 6.05% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) stock rose 4.48% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $773.3 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares increased by 4.16% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $273.5 million.
Losers
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock decreased by 8.01% to $1.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) shares fell 6.46% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) stock declined by 4.67% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) stock declined by 4.64% to $15.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) stock decreased by 3.91% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $712.1 million.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) shares fell 3.76% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $362.9 million.
