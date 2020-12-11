11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TPG Pace Beneficial (NYSE:TPGY) shares moved upwards by 139.54% to $26.59 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) stock moved upwards by 28.3% to $15.05.
- Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO) shares rose 22.99% to $16.26.
- GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) stock increased by 18.65% to $14.95.
- Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SONA) shares rose 18.53% to $13.81. The company's market cap stands at $336.5 million.
Losers
- NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) stock fell 8.63% to $3.92 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares decreased by 7.98% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 billion.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares fell 6.32% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
- Hennessy Cap Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAC) stock declined by 6.32% to $20.61. The company's market cap stands at $768.9 million.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock fell 6.1% to $7.09. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 billion.
- CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) shares declined by 5.36% to $29.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $960.6 million.
