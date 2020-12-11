Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock moved upwards by 120.09% to $4.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $361.1 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock moved upwards by 119.24% to $13.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares increased by 21.39% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock moved upwards by 20.54% to $4.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.6 million.
  • NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) stock rose 20.25% to $13.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock rose 18.47% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares fell 29.71% to $2.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares decreased by 24.97% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares declined by 22.68% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.8 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock decreased by 19.31% to $14.25. The company's market cap stands at $134.8 million.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares declined by 17.7% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.
  • Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock fell 17.56% to $3.71.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ARDX + AYTU)

84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Merger Thursday: Gilead Buys German Drug Company, Aytu-Neos All-Stock Deal, Boehringer Picks Up NBE-Therapeutics
Why Aytu BioScience's Stock is Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: healthcare stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.