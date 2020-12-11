12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock moved upwards by 120.09% to $4.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $361.1 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock moved upwards by 119.24% to $13.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares increased by 21.39% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock moved upwards by 20.54% to $4.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.6 million.
- NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) stock rose 20.25% to $13.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock rose 18.47% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.8 million.
Losers
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares fell 29.71% to $2.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares decreased by 24.97% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares declined by 22.68% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.8 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock decreased by 19.31% to $14.25. The company's market cap stands at $134.8 million.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares declined by 17.7% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock fell 17.56% to $3.71.
