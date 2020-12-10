Market Overview

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) stock moved upwards by 11.2% to $1.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock moved upwards by 7.75% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $704.4 million.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 3.87% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.5 million.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock increased by 3.83% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares declined by 11.34% to $1.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
  • Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock declined by 10.72% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million.
  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares declined by 6.6% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.6 million.
  • Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) stock fell 5.78% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $188.9 million.
  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares fell 5.17% to $28.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares fell 4.19% to $194.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 billion.

 

 

 

