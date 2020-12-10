11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cypress Environmental (NYSE:CELP) shares rose 19.74% to $2.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock moved upwards by 7.33% to $7.76. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) shares moved upwards by 5.11% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) shares moved upwards by 4.74% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $492.6 million.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) shares rose 4.36% to $12.9. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
Losers
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) stock declined by 10.93% to $2.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) stock decreased by 9.1% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares decreased by 5.16% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock fell 4.96% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) stock declined by 3.62% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.7 million.
