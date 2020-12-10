Market Overview

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2020 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares moved upwards by 130.55% to $4.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.4 million.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock increased by 56.74% to $89.5.
  • Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares rose 51.5% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
  • Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock moved upwards by 42.33% to $6.22.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock increased by 32.55% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
  • ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares rose 25.42% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares decreased by 26.35% to $4.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock fell 23.74% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock decreased by 20.83% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares decreased by 13.2% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
  • Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock decreased by 10.51% to $11.5.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares declined by 10.42% to $9.55. The company's market cap stands at $541.7 million.

 

 

 

