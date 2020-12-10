12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares moved upwards by 130.55% to $4.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.4 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock increased by 56.74% to $89.5.
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares rose 51.5% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock moved upwards by 42.33% to $6.22.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock increased by 32.55% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares rose 25.42% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
Losers
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares decreased by 26.35% to $4.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock fell 23.74% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock decreased by 20.83% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares decreased by 13.2% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock decreased by 10.51% to $11.5.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares declined by 10.42% to $9.55. The company's market cap stands at $541.7 million.
