12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2020 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares increased by 50.37% to $2.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock moved upwards by 32.31% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock rose 15.59% to $32.76. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock moved upwards by 12.44% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares increased by 10.18% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.6 million.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares moved upwards by 6.62% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares fell 11.22% to $1.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
  • Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) stock declined by 7.28% to $43.75. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares declined by 5.64% to $34.84.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares decreased by 5.61% to $5.22.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares declined by 4.27% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million.
  • Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock declined by 4.16% to $7.38.

 

 

 

