12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares rose 110.27% to $3.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock increased by 30.53% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $149.0 million.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares moved upwards by 8.77% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock moved upwards by 7.95% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.0 million.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares moved upwards by 5.97% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares rose 4.41% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.8 million.
Losers
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) shares decreased by 3.73% to $10.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $293.1 million.
- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) stock decreased by 3.16% to $31.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion.
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) stock declined by 2.85% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.6 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares declined by 2.61% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $199.9 million.
- DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares fell 2.56% to $35.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock declined by 2.26% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
