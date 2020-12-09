Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock moved upwards by 121.96% to $7.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) stock increased by 30.19% to $41.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares rose 22.74% to $8.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.8 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock increased by 13.35% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $274.3 million.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock rose 11.89% to $8.84. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares increased by 11.47% to $122.49. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares decreased by 46.34% to $6.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $157.6 million.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock decreased by 42.1% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) stock decreased by 13.43% to $14.19. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock fell 12.7% to $11.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.4 million.
  • Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares declined by 12.65% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
  • Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) stock declined by 10.1% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $366.3 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ATOS + AYTU)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche & Moderna Strike COVID Testing Partnership, Rocket Pharma's Gene Therapy Readout, Breast Cancer Presentations
46 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca's Cancer Drug Flunks COVID-19 Studies, Five Prime On a Roll, Morphosys, Xencor, Incyte Strike Cancer Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: healthcare stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.