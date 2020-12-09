12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock moved upwards by 121.96% to $7.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) stock increased by 30.19% to $41.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares rose 22.74% to $8.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.8 million.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock increased by 13.35% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $274.3 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock rose 11.89% to $8.84. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares increased by 11.47% to $122.49. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
Losers
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares decreased by 46.34% to $6.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $157.6 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock decreased by 42.1% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) stock decreased by 13.43% to $14.19. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock fell 12.7% to $11.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.4 million.
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares declined by 12.65% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) stock declined by 10.1% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $366.3 million.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers