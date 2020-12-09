12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) shares rose 19.86% to $31.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 14.91% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares increased by 13.26% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.9 million.
- FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) shares rose 12.2% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock rose 10.36% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ:MAGS) stock increased by 5.74% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million.
Losers
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock fell 11.17% to $3.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock fell 6.19% to $10.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $807.1 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares declined by 4.9% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares decreased by 3.93% to $29.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock fell 3.78% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) stock fell 3.34% to $11.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
