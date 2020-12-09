12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares rose 41.53% to $2.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock increased by 11.17% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 5.83% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $462.8 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock rose 5.33% to $6.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock rose 5.08% to $21.9.
Losers
- Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares fell 16.73% to $11.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $722.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares decreased by 10.4% to $37.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 billion.
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) stock fell 7.87% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares decreased by 5.36% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.8 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock declined by 3.81% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $121.3 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares decreased by 3.56% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
