12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock rose 202.08% to $4.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.8 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock moved upwards by 84.65% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares increased by 28.32% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.7 million.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares moved upwards by 28.01% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock increased by 12.34% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock rose 10.73% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares fell 16.09% to $1.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares decreased by 10.12% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.4 million.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) stock decreased by 9.61% to $14.11. The company's market cap stands at $431.6 million.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares decreased by 7.71% to $14.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) stock declined by 7.08% to $20.35. The company's market cap stands at $785.5 million.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares declined by 5.79% to $116.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers