12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock increased by 26.61% to $3.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.4 million.
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) stock moved upwards by 17.98% to $14.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $893.5 million.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) stock increased by 7.93% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $384.2 million.
- APi Gr (NYSE:APG) stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 6.66% to $4.64. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) shares moved upwards by 4.92% to $18.1. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares fell 7.17% to $0.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE:NSCO) stock fell 3.88% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.7 million.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares decreased by 3.5% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock fell 3.15% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares declined by 3.01% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock declined by 3.01% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
