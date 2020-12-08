12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock rose 18.16% to $73.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares increased by 10.06% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares increased by 9.09% to $44.6.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares moved upwards by 8.55% to $20.42.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 6.87% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock moved upwards by 6.59% to $7.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.3 million.
Losers
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock decreased by 6.06% to $5.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $173.9 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares declined by 4.31% to $321.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares decreased by 3.73% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 3.58% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock fell 3.43% to $10.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock fell 3.39% to $10.27. The company's market cap stands at $693.5 million.
