12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock rose 18.16% to $73.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares increased by 10.06% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.
  • Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares increased by 9.09% to $44.6.
  • Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares moved upwards by 8.55% to $20.42.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 6.87% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock moved upwards by 6.59% to $7.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock decreased by 6.06% to $5.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $173.9 million.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares declined by 4.31% to $321.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares decreased by 3.73% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 3.58% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
  • Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock fell 3.43% to $10.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock fell 3.39% to $10.27. The company's market cap stands at $693.5 million.

 

 

 

