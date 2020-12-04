Market Overview

10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares rose 16.91% to $1.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock rose 6.76% to $3.0.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares rose 5.44% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares moved upwards by 5.08% to $8.89. The company's market cap stands at $441.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares fell 18.11% to $2.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock fell 9.34% to $4.76. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
  • Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) stock decreased by 6.32% to $30.27.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares declined by 5.84% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares fell 4.69% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares fell 3.99% to $278.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

 

