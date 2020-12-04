10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock moved upwards by 52.08% to $0.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.5 million.
- Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) shares rose 11.8% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $183.5 million.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock rose 11.74% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $298.6 million.
- comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares increased by 9.42% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $194.3 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares rose 6.48% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $416.7 million.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) stock rose 5.33% to $14.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares declined by 11.49% to $4.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $195.6 million.
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock decreased by 7.57% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares declined by 2.18% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares decreased by 1.97% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
Posted-In: Communication Services StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers