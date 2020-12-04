12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock rose 27.06% to $0.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) stock increased by 25.0% to $21.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.3 million.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock moved upwards by 15.28% to $5.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares increased by 9.75% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.4 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shares rose 9.58% to $13.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares moved upwards by 8.79% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $150.8 million.
Losers
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares fell 12.79% to $6.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $132.1 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock declined by 9.03% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $523.0 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares decreased by 7.95% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock decreased by 7.78% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock declined by 6.85% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares fell 5.6% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers