12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares rose 23.88% to $47.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares moved upwards by 19.86% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares moved upwards by 17.12% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock rose 15.88% to $37.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) shares rose 12.24% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares increased by 12.08% to $12.98. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock decreased by 10.46% to $17.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares fell 8.73% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.0 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock decreased by 6.08% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.5 million.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares declined by 4.87% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.6 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares fell 4.77% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $468.5 million.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares fell 4.44% to $43.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
