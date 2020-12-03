12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock moved upwards by 35.38% to $0.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock moved upwards by 21.23% to $15.07. The company's market cap stands at $929.1 million.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) stock rose 16.8% to $9.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.0 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock rose 10.25% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million.
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) stock increased by 7.95% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.9 million.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares rose 7.83% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.1 million.
Losers
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) stock decreased by 9.4% to $5.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares fell 8.19% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock fell 7.75% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock declined by 6.9% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares decreased by 6.45% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares fell 6.34% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $646.5 million.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers