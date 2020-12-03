12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares rose 31.48% to $2.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares increased by 11.95% to $158.8. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares increased by 11.17% to $163.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock rose 8.84% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares increased by 8.47% to $13.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares increased by 8.44% to $130.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares decreased by 21.67% to $161.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares declined by 20.61% to $19.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.2 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares fell 6.3% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) stock declined by 4.55% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares declined by 3.41% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.8 million.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares decreased by 2.48% to $285.45. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Posted-In: Technology StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers