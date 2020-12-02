Market Overview

10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2020 8:32am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock increased by 10.29% to $1.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares rose 7.91% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock rose 3.27% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $272.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) stock increased by 2.66% to $16.59. The company's market cap stands at $479.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock decreased by 21.13% to $19.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares decreased by 11.46% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $166.2 million.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock declined by 9.23% to $21.25.
  • Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock fell 8.87% to $16.56.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares decreased by 8.33% to $6.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.9 million.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock fell 8.02% to $2.41.

 

 

 

