10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock increased by 10.29% to $1.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares rose 7.91% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock rose 3.27% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $272.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) stock increased by 2.66% to $16.59. The company's market cap stands at $479.9 million.
Losers
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock decreased by 21.13% to $19.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares decreased by 11.46% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $166.2 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock declined by 9.23% to $21.25.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock fell 8.87% to $16.56.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares decreased by 8.33% to $6.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.9 million.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock fell 8.02% to $2.41.
