11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 57.31% to $0.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock increased by 10.02% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.0 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock rose 4.45% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock increased by 4.08% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.8 million.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares rose 3.86% to $19.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares fell 24.2% to $6.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock decreased by 9.68% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) stock decreased by 8.47% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $670.8 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares declined by 8.27% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares fell 7.58% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares declined by 6.49% to $14.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
