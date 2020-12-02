12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares increased by 79.15% to $1.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) stock moved upwards by 23.31% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares moved upwards by 18.74% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $339.9 million.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock moved upwards by 17.44% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock rose 11.77% to $16.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares rose 10.26% to $8.7.
Losers
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) shares fell 51.14% to $3.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $206.1 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) shares decreased by 23.72% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares fell 17.93% to $197.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock fell 17.04% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) shares decreased by 12.44% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock fell 12.01% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
