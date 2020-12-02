12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares rose 10.28% to $7.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock rose 8.55% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.7 million.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) shares moved upwards by 8.55% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.3 million.
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares rose 8.3% to $58.66. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares increased by 8.16% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.5 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares moved upwards by 5.48% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.6 million.
Losers
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares declined by 17.28% to $1.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.9 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock fell 13.82% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $351.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock decreased by 10.8% to $22.9.
- Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) shares fell 9.91% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $250.5 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock decreased by 7.35% to $28.0.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares decreased by 7.29% to $10.06. The company's market cap stands at $179.0 million.
Posted-In: Technology StocksPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers